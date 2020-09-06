Tracking the Tropics: Staying active with 4 tropical waves we are watching closely

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The latest update from the National Hurricane Center now has 4 tropical disturbances out in the Atlantic and Caribbean.

Tropical wave 1: Low chance of development (20%) over the next 5 days. Located a few hundred miles off the coast of the Carolina’s. A low pressure system is associated with clouds and showers.

Tropical Wave 2: Low chance of development (10%) over the next 5 days. Wave entering the central Caribbean with unfavorable conditions for further development.

Invest 92L: HIGH Chance of development (90%) over the next two days. As this wave enters the central Atlantic it is going to encounter low wind shear and warmer waters with a likelihood of further development into our next named storm of the season.

Tropical Wave 4: HIGH chance of development over the next 5 days (80%). This wave is already looking impressive with convection encompassing a low pressure system as it moves off the coast of Africa.