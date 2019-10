MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - A Tropical Storm warning has been issued for southern portions of Mobile and Baldwin County as well as Escambia County FL, Santa Rosa County and Okaloosa County. These regions could possibly experience winds greater than 39 mph.

What was Invest 96-L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. It is forecast to strengthen and if it were to become a storm the next name on the list in Nestor. The potential tropical cyclone designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue track forecasts and watches/warnings.