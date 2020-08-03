Tracking the Tropics: Isaias returns to hurricane status ahead landfall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Isaias strengthened into a hurricane again ahead of its arrival in North Carolina Monday night, according to the 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Isaias was about 60 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina and about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as of 8 p.m. Its maximum sustained winds picked up a bit from 70 mph to 75 mph, giving it back its hurricane status.

Hurricane Isaias is moving north-northeast at 16 mph, the NHC said. It had been moving at about 13 mph earlier Monday, according to updates at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Isaias will remain east of the South Carolina coast before making landfall on the South Carolina coast just before midnight, NHC said.

A tornado watch was issued for Sampson County at 5 p.m.

Areas just east of the Interstate 95 corridor are forecast to receive the most rain — more than 6 in some parts — as the center of the storm will pass through the area.

Fayetteville and Cumberland County could see more than 5 inches of rain. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the area of the William O Huske Lock on the Cape Fear River – which is located just off Highway 87 south of Fayetteville.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of central North Carolina because of heavy rainfall possible from the storm.

It remains in effect until Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.