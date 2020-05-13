Tracking the Tropics: High Chance a Disturbance Develops East of Florida Peninsula This Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Even though the hurricane season is 19 days away, we could see the development of a tropical/subtropical storm this weekend east of Florida and north of the Bahamas. Pre-season tropical cyclones are not unprecedented, in fact, there has been a named storm before June 1st every year since 2015. What is rare though, are hurricanes before the season starts.

The National Hurricane Center will be watching an area just north and east of the Bahamas this weekend. Forecast models have been coming into better agreement on the development of an area of low-pressure Friday or this weekend. Development of anything tropical is unexpected the next two days, but by this weekend there’s a high 70% chance the area of low pressure becomes a tropical/subtropical storm. If it does develop, the first name on the list this year is Arthur.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to have no impact on the U.S. It will move north and eventually northeast into the open Atlantic. This will not pose any threat to the Gulf of Mexico.