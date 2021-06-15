TRACKING THE TROPICS: Gulf disturbance could impact the Gulf Coast this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking a few tropical systems in the Atlantic basin. One of those systems could have impacts on the Gulf Coast heading into the weekend.

The tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf has an 80 percent chance of formation over the next 3 to 5 days. It will have slower movement over the next couple days, but it will surge northward heading into the weekend. As this system moves closer to the Gulf Coast, we should see rain chances increase heading into the weekend with the highest chance on Saturday. Rainfall amounts could range from 3-8’’ with some locations approaching 10’’.







Tropical Storm Bill is set to become an extratropical cyclone over the next several hours. We will see the system continue to push northwest and have limited impacts.

The tropical system in the eastern Atlantic is expected to not organize as increased shear and Saharan dust prevent it from developing.