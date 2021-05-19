Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance in Central Atlantic, Hurricane Season less than two weeks away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st but the tropics are already starting to become active. There is a tropical disturbance over the Central Atlantic that has a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 48 hours.

The cluster of thunderstorms is expected to move southwestward towards a more favorable environment for further development. If the system forms it is expected to be short lived and not anticipated to veer close to the United States. There is a dominant high pressure over the southeast of the United States that will help in pushing away this disturbance. This low pressure system is then expected to turn northward towards a more hostile environment.

