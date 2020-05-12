TRACKING THE TROPICS: Development Possible East of Florida Peninsula This Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now tracking an area in the western Atlantic for the potential of development.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend east of the Florida Peninsula and north of the Bahamas. This area has a 50% chance of developing into a subtropical storm as it moves northeast. This will not be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico and is projected to remain east of the eastern US coastline. If it develops, the first name on the list this year is Arthur.

It is not too uncommon to see development of tropical and subtropical systems in May even though the Hurricane Season hasn’t officially begun. This serves as a reminder that the season is quickly approaching.