TRACKING THE TROPICS: Broad area of low pressure expected to develop this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continue to monitor an area of low pressure expected to move through the Bahamas. This system has the chance of becoming a pre-season tropical cyclone.

Models continue to indicate the area of low pressure will enter an environment where conditions will be favorable for some tropical or subtropical development. The system will then move north and away from the Bahamas paralleling the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. The disturbance will eventually move to the northwest.

If the system develops into a tropical storm or subtropical storm, ti would be given the name Arthur.