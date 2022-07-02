MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we begin the month of July, the tropics remain active as two tropical storms and one development in the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Bonnie made landfall late last night, and it is now moving over portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are impacting the area. Bonnie is expected to move into the Pacific where it will be renamed and is expected to strengthen again. This storm still has no threat to the Gulf Coast.



Tropical Storm Bonnie satellite imagery and track

Tropical Storm Colin formed early this morning off the coast of South Carolina with maximum winds of 40mph. This storm is already bringing heavy rainfall to coastal communities in the South Carolina and will continue to bring flooding concerns to North and South Carolina over the next couple of days. The storm is expected to shift to a northeasterly movement and head away from land by Monday.



Tropical Storm Colin satellite imagery and track

A disturbance is located in the Caribbean and has a 10 percent chance of formation over the next 2 to 5 days. This system does not pose any immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, and it is also moving into an area with unfavorable conditions for tropical development.