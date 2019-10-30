Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic quieting down in final weeks of hurricane season

Tracking the Tropics

by: Heather Monahan

Posted: / Updated:

Can’t see the live player above? Tap here to watch.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a busy few months in the Atlantic, the tropics are finally starting to quiet down.

Wednesday marks one month until the end of the hurricane season. It officially ends Nov. 30.

So far this year, we have seen 16 named storms. Six of those storms became hurricanes.

As of Wednesday, there is nothing in the tropics that poses a threat to the United States. There is a disturbance in the northeast Atlantic that has a 50 percent chance of developing, the National Hurricane Says.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Julie Phillips and Ian Oliver will be live Wednesday afternoon with WFLA Now Anchor JB Biunno and KVEO Chief Meteorologist Robert Bettes. Watch Tracking the Tropics at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories