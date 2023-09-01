Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As we approach the peak of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are heating up. None are current threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

POST-TROPICAL IDALIA

Idalia is now post-tropical and will pass south of Bermuda this weekend before moving northward into the Atlantic.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 12

TD 12 formed off the coast of Africa Friday morning. It could briefly become a tropical storm before fizzling early next week.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION GERT

The remnants of Gert has been drifting through the central Atlantic for the past couple of weeks. As of Friday morning, it did redevelop into a tropical depression. It could briefly become a tropical storm this weekend before dissipating early next week in the north-central Atlantic.

HURRICANE FRANKLIN

Franklin is still holding onto hurricane status. It is forecast to continue to weaken this weekend into next week as it moves through the northern Atlantic.

TROPICAL STORM JOSE

TS Jose is currently in the northern Atlantic very near Hurricane Franklin. Jose is forecast to be absorbed by Franklin’s larger circulation this weekend.

OTHER AREAS TO WATCH

A tropical wave is forecast to come off the coast of Africa this weekend. It has a medium chance for development.