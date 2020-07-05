Tracking the Tropics: An area of low pressure developing in Gulf of Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- An area of low pressure is starting to develop convective storms around the core in the northeast portion of Gulf of Mexico. This system is bringing unsettled weather to the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center put out a low chance of development over the next few days. The low pressure is expected to move across the panhandle of Florida and emerge into the Atlantic just off the coast of the Carolina’s by Wednesday. That is where the low pressure system would be given the opportunity to develop further. By the time that occurs the system will already be out of the way of the Gulf Coast.