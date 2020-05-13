Tracking the Tropics: A disturbance may develop this weekend east of the Bahamas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Pre-season tropical activity isn’t unheard of in the Atlantic Basin. It is possible we could see the first named system of the 2020 Hurricane Season form this weekend or early next week.

The National Hurricane Center will be watching an area just east of the Bahamas this weekend. Forecast models have been coming into better agreement on the development of an area of low pressure Friday or this weekend. If this low forms, there is a chance that the system could develop into a tropical or subtropical cyclone.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to have no impact on the U.S. It will move north and eventually northeast into the open Atlantic. If this system does develop into a named cyclone, it would be called Arthur.