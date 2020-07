MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG)- There is a developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that is now producing a few showers around the center.

There is only a slight chance of further development while this system is in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to track its way through the panhandle of Florida and emerge into the Atlantic off the Coast of the Carolina’s. This is expected to happen mid-week where it could enter more favorable conditions for development.