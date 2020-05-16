Tracking the disturbance in the Atlantic, Likely to form into Subtropical or Tropical Storm Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- There is a disturbance off of the East Coast of Florida that is starting to develop into a tropical cyclone. This is NO THREAT to the Gulf Coast but we should be preparing for this upcoming 2020 Hurricane Season.

It’s developing off of the coast of Florida and brought gusty winds and rough surf to NW Bahamas and the East Coast of Florida. It is not expected to further impact Florida in the upcoming days.

There is an 80% chance over the next 2-5 days that this disturbance will develop into a Subtropical or Tropical Cyclone. This storm will then be named “Arthur”.

Most of the models are in agreeance that it will stay off of the coast of the United States and steer off NE into the Atlantic. Although, the GFS model has the system skidding along the Eastern Seaboard all the way up to Boston.

Granted, Models have trouble forecasting a system that hasn’t even developed yet. Once the system forms into a Cyclone then the forecast will be more certain.