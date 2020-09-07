Tropical Depression 17 & 18 Form, Watching Two Disturbances

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –

We are now tracking two tropical depressions, 17 & 18, in the central and eastern Atlantic. Both are expected to become named storms later today. Both will continue moving west. Neither currently pose an imminent threat to the United States. Elsewhere there are two disturbances. One is near Bermuda and will approach the coast of Carolinas in the next handful of days. It has a low chance of developing. The second disturbance is still on the African Continent and will emerge in the Atlantic in the next few days. There’s plenty of time to keep an eye on it.

Right now there are no foreseeable tropical threats to the Gulf Coast.