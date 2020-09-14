Tropical Storm Sally Impacts Begin Today

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Sally is the eighteenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Sally is showing signs of strengthening.





ALERTS: The hurricane warning was extended to include Jackson County, MS. A tropical storm warning has now been extended to include Greene and George counties in Mississippi, all of Washington, Mobile, Baldwin counties in Alabama, and Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Florida. A storm surge warning has been issued for Jackson county in MS, southern Mobile and all of Baldwin County in Alabama. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our entire area.







RAINFALL: Sally will likely be a slow-moving tropical cyclone. This means rounds of heavy, tropical downpours for Lower Alabama, Mississippi, and Northwest Florida. Right now, the highest rainfall totals will likely fall along and south of the I-10 corridor. Some areas may pick up 15″+ of rain through the end of next week. The amounts will run lower the farther inland you head. Parts of our area are under excessive rainfall risks as well.

WINDS: Tropical-storm-force winds are likely to occur, especially closer to the coast. The chances are also in the moderate range inland. The hurricane-force wind potential is most likely to occur in our MS counties where the hurricane warning is in place.

SURGE: The highest surge potential will likely occur over Coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. Some spots could see 5-7 feet. Coastal Alabama is forecast to receive 4-6 feet mainly during high tide cycles. Amounts will run lower in Northwest Florida.















It is important to stay updated on this forecast as subtle changes in the track could result in different impacts. The forecast track will continue to change with new updated from the National Hurricane Center.

Now is the time to finish preparations. By this afternoon our weather will begin to deteriorate and rough weather will likely stay around for a few days given the slow-moving nature of Sally.