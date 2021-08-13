Tracking Potential Tropical 7 in the Central Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Invest 95L in the Central Atlantic. This is likely to become a tropical cyclone in the next couple of days. It has been given the designation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 7. It will continue to move west and is projected to become a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Grace.
