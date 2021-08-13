Tracking Potential Tropical 7 in the Central Atlantic

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) -- Sheriff Aden with Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says 32 people were identified in Operation Night Owl, a five-day operation targeting online solicitations of children by sexual predators.

12 of those 32 were arrested and facing felony charges. The remaining 20 have been identified and are to be apprehended in the coming weeks.