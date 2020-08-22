TRACKING MARCO & LAURA: Marco upgrades to a Category 1 Hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco as they near the Gulf Coast. Marco upgrades to a Category 1 Hurricane.

UPDATE: Parts of the News 5 area are under a tropical storm watch and tropical storm warning until further notice. The counties are shaded in yellow below are under a tropical storm watch. Jackson county is shaded in blue indicating they are under a tropical storm warning. Our coastal communities including Mobile and Baldwin counties are under a storm surge watch as well. We are expecting storm surge of 1-3 feet, but 3-5 feet is possible in isolated areas during high tide.

HURRICANE MARCO

Marco has upgraded to a category 1 hurricane. Recent Imagery shows upper level outflow and gaining more structure around the eyewall. The Sunday afternoon update on Marco from the National Hurricane Center shows little to no shift in the forecast. The storm is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico after shooting through the Yucatan Channel. We can start feeling the impacts of Marco less than 24 hours out.

Marco is forecast to move north-northeasterly through the Gulf of Mexico approaching the Southeast Louisiana Coast by Monday afternoon. This eastward shift in the track places the Mississippi, Alabama, and Northwest Florida coast at a higher risk for impacts.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect for Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama and for George County in Mississippi. A STORM SURGE WATCH is in effect for Jackson County



Effect from Marco will begin Sunday night with strong, gusty winds. This will continue through Monday as the storm approaches the coast. Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, and coastal flooding will be possible. Because Marco is so small in size, it can easily change in both structure and intensity, so confidence is still low in this forecast. The National Hurricane Center also says that Marco looks very sheared which means that the thunderstorms are far away from the center of circulation. The rain and thunderstorms are very limited to the east side of the storm. Changes are still expected Sunday.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

The tropical storm, approaching Hispanola, is becoming better organized and continues to move in a westerly direction.There has been another significant change in the forecast track that takes the Gulf Coast out of the cone. The center of Laura is farther south of Hispaniola than anticipated causinga more SW movement Some strengthening is expected as the storm moves west-northwest through the weekend. Despite being over land Laura maintains an impressive structure with developing outer bands. The center of the storm could come close to, or pass over the Greater Antilles through the weekend.

The system is expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening and most likely strengthen over the warm Gulf waters. The intensity forecast increased Laura to a category 2 at landfall. It should be known that there is LOW confidence with Laura’s intensity forecast and the exact area of landfall. A northwestern movement is likely through Wednesday. Laura is expected to approach the west-central Gulf Coast by Wednesday. The latest track continues to focus on Louisiana, but coastal Alabama and Mississippi should remain alert.

There is a high degree of uncertainty regarding Laura’s forecast track and intensity, especially past day 2. Hurricane Hunters will continue investigating the system this weekend gaining more information. Residents along the Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana Gulf Coast should stay up-to-date on the storm.