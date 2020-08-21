TRACKING LAURA & T.D. 14: Track for Laura pushing West

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Laura setting east of the Lesser Antilles continues to slowly move west while Tropical Depression 14 continues to slowly organize in the western Caribbean.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

The tropical storm, sitting just east of the Lesser Antilles, remains poorly organized. Some strengthening is expected as the storm moves west-northwest through the week. The center of the storm could come close to, or pass over the Great Antilles through the weekend. The system is expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening. A northwester movement is likely through Wednesday. Laura is expected to approach the north-central Gulf Coast by Wednesday.

There is a high degree of uncertainty regarding Laura’s forecast track and intensity. Hurricane Hunters will continue investigating the system this weekend gaining more information. Residents along the Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana Gulf Coast should stay up-to-date on the storm.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FOURTEEN

The depression remain poorly organized sitting north of Honduras. A northwesterly jog will likely continue through the weekend with the storm moving in the general direction of the Yucatan Peninsula. The storm will likely emerge into the south central Gulf Monday before heading in the general direction of the Texas Gulf Coast.