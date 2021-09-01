TRACKING LARRY AND ANOTHER SYSTEM IN THE ATLANTIC

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Larry forms in the eastern Atlantic at 4 AM this morning. Larry is currently just off the coast of Africa and has sustained winds of 50 mph wind gusts up to 65 mph.

Larry CURRENTLY poses NO THREAT to the United States as it tracks west at 22 mph towards the central Atlantic. This storm is expected to intensify into a cat 3 hurricane by this weekend. We will keep our eyes close on Larry.

An area of disturbed weather is brewing in the western Caribbean. There is a low chance of development as this tropical wave heads towards the Bay of Campeche. NO CURRENT THREAT to the Gulf of Mexico.

