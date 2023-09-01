Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As we approach the peak of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are heating up. None are current threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

TROPICAL STORM KATIA

As of early Saturday morning, Tropical Storms Katia has formed in the Eastern Atlantic. It will continue to quickly weaken over the next couple of days.

TROPICAL STORM GERT

The remnants of Gert has been drifting through the central Atlantic for the past couple of weeks. As of Sunday evening, it has been quickly moving and weakening with max winds of 50 mph. It is not a threat to the United States.

OTHER AREAS TO WATCH

We’re also tracking two tropical waves off the coast of Africa. The first one (in red) has a medium to high chance for development, while the second one (in yellow) has a low chance over the next several days.