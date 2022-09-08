Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, we are tracking four different areas in the tropics. Let’s break them down!

First we have Danielle. That system is finally starting to weaken and has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it spins away in the northern Atlantic. It is expected to loop around towards Europe, away from the United States.

Next up is Earl which is rapidly strengthening and is already a category 2 hurricane. It is on track to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. It is expected to stay in the Atlantic and is not a threat to the United States.

Finally we are also tracking two other areas of clouds and low pressure near the coast of Africa. One has a low chance and the other has a high chance for development. However, these are very far away and we have plenty of time to watch.

There are currently no tropical threats to our area.