Tropical Depression 27 Becomes Tropical Storm Epsilon

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 27 has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Epsilon. Epsilon is now the earliest 26th named storm on record. The previous record was Nov 22, 2005.

It is forecast to begin moving northwest later today and should gradually strengthen. By later this week it could become a hurricane as it moves in the general direction of Bermuda. Forecast models keep this away from the United States. This does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories