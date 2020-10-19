Tropical Depression 27 Becomes Tropical Storm Epsilon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 27 has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Epsilon. Epsilon is now the earliest 26th named storm on record. The previous record was Nov 22, 2005.

It is forecast to begin moving northwest later today and should gradually strengthen. By later this week it could become a hurricane as it moves in the general direction of Bermuda. Forecast models keep this away from the United States. This does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.