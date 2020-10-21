Epsilon now weakening as it moves north

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After rapidly intensifying yesterday, Epsilon has weakened to become a category 1 once again.





Epsilon is the fourth major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Season. The storm will continue moving to the northwest in the general direction of Bermuda. The storm will weaken as it continues north into the North Atlantic.

The system poses no threat to the U.S.

The only other thing in the tropics is a disturbance in the Caribbean. This has a low chance of developing as it moves towards the Bahama’s in the next 5 days. This poses no threat to the Gulf.