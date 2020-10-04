Tropical Storm Delta Develops in Central Caribbean; Forecast to Become a Hurricane in the Gulf by Mid-Week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Tropical Depression 26.

Currently, TD 26 is located in the central Caribbean and is forecast to become a tropical storm and strengthen further in the northwestern Caribbean. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center is fairly uncertain, especially 3-5 days out, until the system is more developed. It will continue moving northwest and is expected to become a tropical storm today. The current forecast has TD 26 strengthening to a category 2 hurricane in the Gulf by mid-week. Right now the National Hurricane Center is calling for a landfalling hurricane somewhere between the Texas and Louisiana state line to Northwest Florida. This is still a long-range forecast and we could see some changes. Now is a good time to review your tropical plan. We’ll continue to keep you posted.

Tropical Storm Gamma is crawling to the WSW at around 2 mph. The current National Hurricane Center track had Gamma curving to the west and west-southwest due to a ridge of high pressure building to the north of the storm. The current forecast has Gamma remaining at tropical storm strength as it meanders for a few days in the Bay of Campeche before recurving to the north and becoming a tropical depression and eventually a remnant low by day 5. Gamma’s track is highly uncertain as models are disagreeing how it interacts with TD 26. We will keep you posted.



