Tracking Barry: Horses try to escape floods
MONTEGUT, La. (CNN)– People in Louisiana are trying to help wildlife trapped by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Barry. In Montegut, people have been using boats to wrangle horses, cattle and other animals to safety. Horses in this area were having trouble in pastures flooded 12-feet-deep with water. People were able to help these horses get to higher ground. But some officials are telling people to back off, like Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter. Sheriff Larpenter said he does not want people traveling into the area because crews are busy trying to deal with the levees.