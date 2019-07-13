Tracking Barry: Horses try to escape floods

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Barry made landfall around 1 PM this afternoon near Intracoastal City in Louisiana as a tropical storm. Before making landfall it briefly became a category 1 hurricane.

Even though the center of Barry is well to our west we have still felt impacts. We had one rain band set up for a lot of areas late last night and lasted through the morning. This brought over half a foot of rain to some locations.