MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There is a HIGH chance of tropical development in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. A cluster of thunderstorms is located over the Bay of Campeche and is expected to gradually move north by the middle of the week where the storm is likely develop into a tropical depression.







A wave of tropical moisture will head towards the northern Gulf of Mexico. Impacts and the track are still unknown. Models will have a better idea upon further development. Anticipate the possibility of heavy rainfall, rough surf and gusty winds Friday into Saturday.

Tropical Depression Two is located east of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. TD #2 is forecast to move northeast away from the United States. The system will continue moving away from the United States posing no threat.

We are also monitoring a third disturbance emerging off the west coast of Africa. Some development is possible over the next 2-3 days, but conditions will become hostile for the wave as it moves into the Central Atlantic.