The tropical remain active with Grace and Henri forecast to become hurricanes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression Fred continues to move north through the Appalachian states producing heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Fred will eventually fizzle out, but two other systems continue to spin in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Grace will begin pulling away from Jamaica after pummeling the island nation with prolific rain and strong, gusty winds. Grace is forecast to strengthen and reach the Yucatan Peninsula by Thursday and Friday. The storm will likely reach hurricane status before making landfall. Grace will likely weaken before emerging into the Bay of Campeche. Another landfall is expected by the weekend in Central Mexico as a hurricane. Grace poses no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Henri continue to intensify as it drifts near Bermuda in the Central Atlantic. Henri will slowly strengthen over the next few days as it drifts west. The storm could become a hurricane late this week as it gets swept up in and upper-level trough. This will kick the system out into the open Atlantic.