Subtropical Storm Wanda has formed in the North Central Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An area of low pressure spiraling over the North Central Atlantic has become the 21st named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Subtropical Storm Wanda is forecast to maintain its intensity as it sits over the relatively cooler waters of the North Atlantic. Wanda poses no threat to the U.S.

With Wanda forming, that exhausts the primary list of names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. If another named storm develops, we will begin a new supplemental list of names. The fist three names of this secondary list are Adria, Braylen, and Caridad.

