Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Subtropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic.

Subtropical Storm Don was Invest 94 and is currently sitting in the central Atlantic. It is gradually moving to the north at 6 mph with max winds now at 50 mph.

It is expected to continue its northward trek through the weekend before curving around and heading back southeast next week.

This is not a threat to the United States.