Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, The first storm of the season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Subtropical Ana has formed in the Central Atlantic. Ana has max winds of 45 mph moving WSW at 3 mph.

This is the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Ana is expected to turn north and northwest to a more hostile environment late Sunday into Monday. This storm is expected to be short lived and poses NO THREAT to the United States.

