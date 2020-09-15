Storm surge from Sally floods casino property in Biloxi

Tracking the Tropics

by: Gary Burton,

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm surge from Hurricane Sally flooded the parking deck and parking lot a the Palace Casino Resort in Biloxi.

On Monday, the Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered all 12 coastal casinos to close until further notice.

Sally: Latest Track

