Storm surge from Sally floods casino property in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm surge from Hurricane Sally flooded the parking deck and parking lot a the Palace Casino Resort in Biloxi.
On Monday, the Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered all 12 coastal casinos to close until further notice.
