Spanish Fort imposes curfew as Hurricane Sally approaches

Press release from the city of Spanish Fort
The City Council of the City of Spanish Fort has imposed a curfew in those areas in an along U.S. Highway 90 and 98 from the Mobile/Baldwin County line to the U.S. Highway 98 Bypass (a portion of Battleship Parkway /the Causeway) within the corporate limits of the City of Spanish Fort, Alabama. The curfew shall be from dusk to dawn beginning on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. In the event that the curfew is no longer needed, in the discretion of the Mayor, after consultation with the Chief of Police, the Mayor is hereby granted the authority to lift the curfew.
