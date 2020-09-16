Search for boater missing after Hurricane Sally

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who’s missing after Hurricane Sally. He was last seen on his boat Wednesday morning.

***MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT***Brandon William Nicholson, DOB: 10/01/92Brandon William Nicholson was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on 09/16/2020 in the 500-block of Riola Place. Brandon was in a green John boat and was wearing green and brown waders and a yellow shirt. If you have any information or see him, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620″

