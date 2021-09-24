Sam upgrades into a Major Hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Hurricane Sam and Subtropical Storm Teresa in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Sam continues to quickly gain strength in the Central Atlantic. A small, but clearly defined eye has formed. Sam becomes a major hurricane today and expected to further intensify into a category 4 storm by Sunday. Thankfully, the storm is expected to remain over the water through the middle of next week. Most long-range models take the system to the west-northwest then turn it to the north. It is likely that Sam will have little to no impact on the U.S.

Teresa downgrades into a subtropical depression. Teresa is north expected to hang out long. The storm will move north then northeast through the weekend and quickly lose it’s tropical characteristics.

There is a wave that is heading towards the central Atlantic that has a low chance of development. Another tropical wave will emerge off Africa this weekend. This system will need to be watched next week for tropical development.

