Sam heading towards Bermuda, tracking two waves likely to develop in Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic.





Hurricane Sam has been rapidly strengthening for the past several days. Currently, it is going through some structural changes meaning its intensity will fluctuate over the next several days. It is expected to maintain major hurricane status through Friday. Thankfully, the NHC forecast path has Sam tracking well east of the United States. No direct impacts are expected.





There is a wave that is heading towards the central Atlantic that has a medium chance of development. Two other disturbances coming off the coast of Africa both now have a high chance for development. Tropical depressions could form in the next several days. We will be watching these systems for tropical development, but are currently not an imminent threats to our area.