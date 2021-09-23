Sam Getting Stronger, Forecast to Become a Major Hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Sam continues moving west through the Central Atlantic.





The storm is continuing to organize now forming a solid core. This has lead to intensification. Tropical Storm Sam is packing 60 mph winds. Additional strengthening is expected and Sam could become a hurricane by the weekend. In fact, rapid intensification is possible and the storm could reach major hurricane status by the end of the weekend.

Sam will take its time moving west and should approach the Leeward and Windward Islands by Monday. Currently, it does not appear that Sam will be a significant threat to the U.S. We will continue to monitor this system as it moves west.

We have only three names left on the 2021 List of Names for the Atlantic Season. It is looking possible that we will make it through the list again. But this year, we will not move into the Greek alphabet. We will move into a secondary, supplemental list of names provided by the World Meteorological Organization.