Sam Forecast to Become a Major Hurricane, Teresa Not Sticking Around Long

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Hurricane Sam and Subtropical Storm Teresa in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Sam continues to quickly gain strength in the Central Atlantic. A small, but clearly defined eye has formed. Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane Saturday and possibly a category 4 storm by Sunday. Thankfully, the storm is expected to remain over the water through the middle of next week. Most long-range models take the system to the west-northwest then turn it to the north. It is likely that Sam will have little to no impact on the U.S.

Subtropical Storm Teresa formed northeast of Bermuda Friday. Teresa is north expected to hang out long. The storm will move north then northeast through the weekend and quickly lose it’s tropical characteristics.

Another tropical wave will emerge off Africa this weekend. This system will need to be watched next week for tropical development.