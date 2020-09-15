SALLY’S PATH: Flooding in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Hurricane Sally is already bringing heavy rain and some flooding to the Florida Panhandle. Video shows flooding in Panama City Beach. Streets are closed, and water is covering streets several inches deep.

Six inches of water is enough to cause a vehicle to lose traction.

Sally: Latest Track

