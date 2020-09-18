Sally from satellite: Images from space show devastation in Alabama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Satellite imagery, shot before and after Hurricane Sally struck Alabama towns, reveal the level of damages.

Satellite company Maxar Technologies released on Thursday (September 17) comparison images of buildings and areas affected by the storm around Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan peninsula in Alabama.

Sally struck Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday (September 16) with winds of 105 miles per hour, killing one person. Another person was reported missing.

Remnants of the storm continued with flash flooding, dumping more than a foot of rain over the U.S. Southeast on Thursday.

Sally was the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and the eighth of tropical storm of hurricane strength to hit the United States.

