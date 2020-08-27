Recap of Hurricane Laura: Red Cross and local organizations help with relief efforts during global pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. on the Western Louisana coast as a strong category 4 hurricane. Laura had maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. This is one of the 10 major hurricanes that has ever made landfall in the united states with winds to that extent.

Many awoke to devastation as stories from wind and storm surge damage continue to surface. Lake Charles saw 4.5 feet of storm surge with wind damage that tore roofs off of homes, leaving some inhabitable.

Over to the east, in Creole and Grand Chenier, they saw over 15 feet of storm surge. The damage will be unknown until rescue efforts are able to reach those areas.

Relief efforts across mobile and Baldwin County are ongoing to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura. News 5 Colleen Peterson has a recap of Hurricane Laura and also met with Mike Brown, Executive Director of South Alabama Chapter of the American Red cross to get more details about the relief efforts.

“We’ve got 15 volunteers that are deployed so far. Right now we are doing damage assessment, starting at the coast and of course we have to wait to the hurricane clears the area,” Mike explained. “And then we go in with emergency vehicles and first response vehicles and other red cross vehicles.”

COVID-19 has impacted how The American Red Cross responds to relief efforts.

“Most of the volunteers are going to be working virtually since COVID-19 set in,” Mike said. “We have to send some to run the shelter, drive emergency response vehicles, to do the street feeding up the sites in the streets, but we do all that with the COVID-19 protocol. We have PPE, we have masks for our volunteers and clients, we have medical screening sites at all of the shelters.”

