Prepping for Hurricane Ida in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Community members packed the Jackson County Fairgrounds Friday to pick up sandbags.

Crews were along the beach taking banners of of light posts and getting trash cans off the street.

“I live in Moss Point but it could be a flooded area as well. But I just tried to be prepared anyway whether I get flooded out or not,” said Jimmy McAnn as he packed sandbags into the back of his pickup.

The county’s east shelter is in Hurley at 18413 Hwy. 613; the west shelter is in St. Martin at 13000 Walker Road.

