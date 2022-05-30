(WKRG) — Preparation is key. The last thing anyone wants to be doing when a storm is approaching is running around to get supplies and frantically coming up with a plan. That just adds stress to an already stressful situation. Having everything worked out ahead of time can put your mind at rest and ensure your post-storm process goes smoother than it otherwise would.

Prepare—even if you live inland. Hurricane Zeta in 2020 was a perfect example of how a storm’s effects can extend well inland from the coast. Zeta was a category three storm with 115 mph winds when it came ashore in southeast Louisiana. The storm then raced inland into southern Mississippi and lower Alabama at 25 to 30 mph. This meant the storm didn’t have time to weaken substantially, which allowed it to spread its destructive winds much farther inland. As a result, parts of Greene County, Mississippi and Washington and Clarke Counties in Alabama saw extensive damage in the form of downed trees and power lines. It took several weeks to get power fully restored. Even areas away from the immediate coast should have a plan in place for hurricane season.

Hurricane season preparedness checklist: