Potential Tropical Development off the coast of Carolinas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some tropical development is in the workings off the coast of the Carolinas with a 40% chance of development over the next couple of days. All that rain we saw previously in the week is headed toward that area so we will be watching this development and keeping you up to date. This system seems to be tracking northward and is currently not a direct threat to the United States.

If a named system were to form in this area the name would be Wanda. If additional storms form after Wanda we will move to a supplemental list of names provided by the National Hurricane Center.