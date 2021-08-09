Potential Tropical Cyclone Six moving into the Caribbean, Forecast to strengthen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six located east of the Leeward and Windward Islands.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six will continue moving west and northwest over the next 48-72 hours. While over warm water, the system is forecast to become a tropical depression and potentially a tropical storm. If a tropical storm forms, it will be given the name Fred.

There will be a lot working against the system. The disturbance will be dealing with numerous land masses on its trek, along with dry air. The current forecast calls for the storm to remain weak through the work week. Long term models bring the system towards the Florida Straits byt he weekend. Uncertainty in the forecast increases by Saturday.

We will continue to closely monitor the system over the next week.