Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One this afternoon.

This system is forecast to stay a relatively weak system possibly developing into a depression or weak tropical storm as it approaches southern Florida.

The good news is, this is not a threat to our area. A cold front will trek through our neighborhood tonight into Friday and will keep all of the tropical activity well to our south. We could see the surf get a little rougher, but other than that, no direct impacts are expected.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet for now.