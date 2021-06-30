Potential Tropical Cyclone Five forms in the Atlantic, Forecast to become Elsa

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – The National Hurricane is now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.

The system is located about 1200 miles east of the lesser Antilles in the central Atlantic. PTC 5 is racing to the west-northwest. This general motion will continue through the weekend. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa by Thursday afternoon.

The storm will continue to move west-northwest into the Caribbean through the weekend. It is still uncertain how close the system will come to Hispaniola. The forecast track brings the storm close to Cuba and Jamaica by Sunday and Monday.







Residents living along the Gulf of Mexico will need to may attention to this system early next week. Forecast models bring the system close to the Florida straits and southern Gulf of Mexico by Monday. The forecast track for the system is uncertain as we move into next week. Be sure to stay updated on the progress of what will likely become the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.