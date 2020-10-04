Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 forms in the Caribbean, Gamma slows down

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As of the 4 pm Sunday update, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 26. A “Potential Tropical Cyclone” (PTC) means that a system is not yet a tropical cyclone (will likely become one), will bring tropical storm or hurricane impacts to land within 48 hours, and allows NHC to issue advisories and a forecast cone.

Currently, PTC 26 is located in the central Caribbean and is forecast to become a tropical storm and strengthen further in the northwestern Caribbean. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center is fairly uncertain, especially 3-5 days out, until the system is more developed. As of the 4 pm advisory, the NHC track has PTC 26 strengthening to a tropical storm tomorrow afternoon in the Caribbean and emerging into the Gulf of Mexico overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Once it does so, conditions will be favorable for development. The current forecast has PTC 26 strengthening to a category 2 hurricane in the Gulf by late next week.





Tropical Storm Gamma is crawling to the north at around 2 mph. Maximum winds are at 60 mph with a minimum central pressure of 997 mb. The current National Hurricane Center track had Gamma curving to the west and west-southwest due to a ridge of high pressure building to the north of the storm. The current forecast has Gamma remaining at tropical storm strength as it meanders for a few days in the Bay of Campeche.



We are also watching two other waves in the central Atlantic. One has a near 0% chance of formation while the other has a 10% chance of formation within 2 and 5 days.

We will continue to keep you updated with all of the latest information!