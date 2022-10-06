Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 has formed in the Caribbean north of the South American coast. “Potential Tropical Cyclone” is a term that NHC uses when a system has a very good chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but has not just yet. This allows them to go ahead and issue a track and watches and advisories for impacted areas.

The current forecast has the system making landfall in Nicaragua Sunday as a category 1 hurricane. This is not a current threat to our area.

We are also tracking Tropical Depression 12 which is in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa. This will likely dissipate in the next day or so and is not a threat to our area.